K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.9 %

SLB stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

