K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 830,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

