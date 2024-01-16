K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BERY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 202,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,093. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

