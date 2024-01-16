K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises 1.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RB Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after buying an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in RB Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,498,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,900,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 295,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,789. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.