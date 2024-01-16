K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,793,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,196,023. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

