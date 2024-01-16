K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NTR traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,085. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

