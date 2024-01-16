K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNT. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

