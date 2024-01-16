Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 617.0 days.

KSANF remained flat at $16.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

