Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 17,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Kanzhun Stock Down 4.0 %

BZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,993,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after buying an additional 1,416,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

