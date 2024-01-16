KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.27

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 48515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

KDA Group Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.95.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

