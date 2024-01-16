Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 236,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

