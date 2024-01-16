Kendall Capital Management Buys 4,448 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 452,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,656. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

