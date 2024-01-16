Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Xperi were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xperi by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 25,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $489.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

