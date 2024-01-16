Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $158.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.