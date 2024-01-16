Kendall Capital Management Has $268,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.40. 145,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

