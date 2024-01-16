Kendall Capital Management Has $286,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NUS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

