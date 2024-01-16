Kendall Capital Management Has $371,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 27,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,790. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

