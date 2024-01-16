Kendall Capital Management Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

