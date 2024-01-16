Kendall Capital Management Invests $200,000 in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $758.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Recommended Stories

