Kendall Capital Management Invests $634,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.