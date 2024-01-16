Kendall Capital Management Purchases 868 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

