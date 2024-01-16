Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,075 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Down 2.9 %

MGA stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.87.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

