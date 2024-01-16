Kendall Capital Management Sells 345 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,627. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

