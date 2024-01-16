Kendall Capital Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,608.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 324,436 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

