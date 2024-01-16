Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

