Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Kerry Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $111.43.
About Kerry Group
