KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $14.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.