Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

