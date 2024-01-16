Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.75.
About Keywords Studios
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.