Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. 1,606,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

