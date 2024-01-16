Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,353,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.6 days.
Kojamo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $13.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.
About Kojamo Oyj
