Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,353,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.6 days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $13.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

