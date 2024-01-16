KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.94 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. KOK has a market cap of $4.94 million and $1.13 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00019415 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00279538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,223.09 or 1.00022793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011447 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00965027 USD and is up 8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,027,677.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

