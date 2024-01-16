Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

