Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 253 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NTRS opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

