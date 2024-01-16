Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 6,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $1,818,433.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

