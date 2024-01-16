Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.