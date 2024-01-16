Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.