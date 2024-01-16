Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 167.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 318,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 32.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

