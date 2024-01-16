Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Haleon by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,310 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $16,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

