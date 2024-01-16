Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.48. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

