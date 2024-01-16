Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 291 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

