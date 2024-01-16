Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $2.43 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 19.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 73,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

RYAAY opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

