Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
KIROY stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.16.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kumba Iron Ore
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.