Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.25.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $760.91. 274,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,398. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a one year low of $453.65 and a one year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.