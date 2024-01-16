Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.25.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $761.14. 683,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $453.65 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

