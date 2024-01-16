Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Update

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,494,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 1,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Laramide Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 132,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Laramide Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

