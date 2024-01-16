Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 22,953,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,811,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 277.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

