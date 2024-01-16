LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

LCNB Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). LCNB had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

