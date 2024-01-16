Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

