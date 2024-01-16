Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 261,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

