Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

